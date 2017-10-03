PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PYPL. Instinet raised their target price on PayPal Holdings from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of PayPal Holdings in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of PayPal Holdings in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PayPal Holdings from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PayPal Holdings from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.52.

Shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ PYPL) opened at 64.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.31 and its 200-day moving average is $63.31. The company has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 0.98. PayPal Holdings has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $65.24.

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. PayPal Holdings had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings will post $1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $9,890,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,244,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $79,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,351 shares of company stock worth $15,302,809 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings during the first quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings by 7.7% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 491,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after purchasing an additional 35,294 shares in the last quarter. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in PayPal Holdings by 60.4% in the first quarter. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd now owns 125,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in PayPal Holdings in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,015,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $796,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

