Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) versus Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PCTY) is one of 118 public companies in the “Software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Paylocity Holding Corp to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.9% of Paylocity Holding Corp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of shares of all “Software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 53.1% of Paylocity Holding Corp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paylocity Holding Corp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity Holding Corp $300.01 million $18.88 million 414.67 Paylocity Holding Corp Competitors $1.51 billion $446.17 million 42.00

Paylocity Holding Corp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Paylocity Holding Corp. Paylocity Holding Corp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Paylocity Holding Corp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity Holding Corp 0 6 9 0 2.60 Paylocity Holding Corp Competitors 389 2320 4407 115 2.59

Paylocity Holding Corp currently has a consensus price target of $51.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.16%. As a group, “Software” companies have a potential upside of 8.85%. Given Paylocity Holding Corp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paylocity Holding Corp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Paylocity Holding Corp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity Holding Corp -5.05% -10.51% -1.24% Paylocity Holding Corp Competitors -42.00% -25.23% -9.84%

Risk & Volatility

Paylocity Holding Corp has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paylocity Holding Corp’s competitors have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paylocity Holding Corp beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Paylocity Holding Corp Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation is a cloud-based provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM), software solutions for medium-sized organizations. The Company’s services are provided in a software-as-a-service delivery model utilizing its cloud-based platform. The cloud-based platform provides a suite of applications using a multi-tenant architecture. The cloud-based platform features a suite of unified payroll and HCM applications. The Company, through cloud-based platform, offers various products, which include Paylocity Web Pay, Paylocity HR, Paylocity Affordable Care Act Enhanced, Paylocity Impressions, Performance Management, Self-Service HR Portals, Paylocity Recruiting, Paylocity Web Time, Paylocity Web Onboarding, and Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, Powered by bswift. The multi-tenant software platform is configurable and includes a unified suite of payroll and HCM applications, such as time and labor tracking, benefits and talent management.

