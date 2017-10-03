Patrick Edward Power Acquires 140,000 Shares of Arctic Star Exploration Corp (ADD) Stock

Arctic Star Exploration Corp (TSE:ADD) Director Patrick Edward Power acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$16,800.00.

Patrick Edward Power also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, Patrick Edward Power sold 111,500 shares of Arctic Star Exploration Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total transaction of C$15,610.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Patrick Edward Power bought 1,500 shares of Arctic Star Exploration Corp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$240.00.

On Friday, August 25th, Patrick Edward Power bought 175,000 shares of Arctic Star Exploration Corp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,000.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Patrick Edward Power sold 110,000 shares of Arctic Star Exploration Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$23,100.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Patrick Edward Power bought 35,000 shares of Arctic Star Exploration Corp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,000.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Patrick Edward Power bought 50,000 shares of Arctic Star Exploration Corp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,500.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, Patrick Edward Power purchased 100,000 shares of Arctic Star Exploration Corp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$34,000.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/patrick-edward-power-acquires-140000-shares-of-arctic-star-exploration-corp-add-stock.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Arctic Star Exploration Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arctic Star Exploration Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.