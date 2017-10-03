Partners Group Holding AG Lowers Stake in Eversource Energy (ES)

Partners Group Holding AG trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Eversource Energy makes up about 2.2% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned 0.11% of Eversource Energy worth $20,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 23,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Eversource Energy by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Eversource Energy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $61.50 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.94.

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) traded down 0.63% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.00. 734,145 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.29. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $50.56 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post $3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.49%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy is a utility holding company engaged in the energy delivery business. The Company operates through three segments: electric distribution, electric transmission and natural gas distribution. The Company’s electric distribution segment consists of the distribution businesses, which are engaged in the distribution of electricity to retail customers in Connecticut, eastern Massachusetts, New Hampshire and western Massachusetts, and the regulated electric generation businesses.

