Partners Group Holding AG Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Partners Group Holding AG lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. accounts for approximately 0.3% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 11.1% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 8.0% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 690.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Enterprise Products Partners L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Scotiabank set a $33.00 price target on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.37 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.24.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) traded down 0.19% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.03. 1,640,033 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average of $26.79. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post $1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Enterprise) is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products in North America. The Company’s segments include NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

