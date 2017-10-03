Partners Group Holding AG Continues to Hold Stake in Sunoco Logistics Partners LP (ETP)

Partners Group Holding AG maintained its stake in Sunoco Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Sunoco Logistics Partners were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Sunoco Logistics Partners by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 43,337,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,654,000 after acquiring an additional 26,293,140 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 41,329,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $842,685,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414,761 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,476,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $968,042,000 after acquiring an additional 17,412,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,504,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483,706 shares during the period. Finally, Center Coast Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,375,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280,243 shares during the period. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunoco Logistics Partners LP alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/partners-group-holding-ag-continues-to-hold-stake-in-sunoco-logistics-partners-lp-etp.html.

Sunoco Logistics Partners LP (NYSE ETP) traded up 0.1352% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.3648. The company had a trading volume of 1,789,786 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $20.19 billion. Sunoco Logistics Partners LP has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $28.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.07.

Sunoco Logistics Partners (NYSE:ETP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). Sunoco Logistics Partners had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunoco Logistics Partners LP will post $0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETP shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Sunoco Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sunoco Logistics Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.46.

In other news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $18,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,031,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,890,197.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sunoco Logistics Partners

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P., formerly Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P., owns and operates a logistics business. The Company is engaged in the transport, terminaling and storage of crude oil, refined products and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s segments include Crude Oil, Natural Gas Liquids and Refined Products.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Logistics Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco Logistics Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.