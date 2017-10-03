Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) Position Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,363 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 100,099 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.23% of Parsley Energy worth $15,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 6,471.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,215,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $364,606,000 after buying an additional 11,044,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 47.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,418,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $598,793,000 after buying an additional 5,913,072 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 250.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,264,371 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $201,586,000 after buying an additional 5,194,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 45.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,834,217 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,683,000 after buying an additional 1,809,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 617.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,095,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,122,000 after buying an additional 1,803,342 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parsley Energy Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) Position Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/parsley-energy-inc-pe-position-increased-by-new-york-state-common-retirement-fund.html.

Shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) opened at 26.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.32. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.49 and a beta of -0.05.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parsley Energy, Inc. will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PE shares. Northland Securities set a $43.00 price target on Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank set a $38.00 price objective on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $35.00 price objective on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Parsley Energy Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is located in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico and includes three primary sub-areas: the Midland Basin, the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.