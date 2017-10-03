Park Electrochemical Corporation (PKE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Park Electrochemical Corporation (NYSE:PKE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park Electrochemical Corporation had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 4.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of Park Electrochemical Corporation (NYSE:PKE) traded up 1.49% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.13. 45,411 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.08 million, a P/E ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.87. Park Electrochemical Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Park Electrochemical Corporation’s payout ratio is 105.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PKE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Park Electrochemical Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered Park Electrochemical Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Electrochemical Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th.

About Park Electrochemical Corporation

Park Electrochemical Corp. is a global advanced materials company. The Company develops, manufactures, markets and sells digital and radio frequency (RF)/microwave printed circuit materials products principally for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure and high-end computing markets and advanced composite materials, parts and assemblies and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

