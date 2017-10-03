Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $25,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 175,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,468,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 521.2% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 23,641 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 34.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 82,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,057 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 16.8% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2,605.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,932,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,344,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) opened at 77.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.31. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $69.81 and a 12 month high of $90.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 37.96% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $626.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post $1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.73.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company conducts its business through Vornado Realty L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company operates through two segments: New York and Washington, DC. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s New York segment consisted of 28.3 million square feet in 86 properties.

