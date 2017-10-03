Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Holdings in American Water Works (AWK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,120 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of American Water Works worth $23,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 701,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,715,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 520,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,561,000 after buying an additional 28,279 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 257,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,039,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,103,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,920,000 after buying an additional 95,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,532,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,405,000 after buying an additional 251,271 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Walter Lynch sold 3,335 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $273,636.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,770,299.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works (AWK) opened at 81.77 on Tuesday. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $83.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.25.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.20%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post $3.00 earnings per share for the current year.

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Sunday. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.04 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

American Water Works Company, Inc is a holding company for regulated and market-based subsidiaries throughout the United States and Ontario, Canada. The Company’s Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services as public utilities in 16 states in the United States as of December 31, 2016.

