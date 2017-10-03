Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 26,589 Shares of Cintas Corporation (CTAS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,589 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.18% of Cintas Corporation worth $24,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas Corporation by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 39,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Corporation in the 1st quarter worth $610,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Cintas Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 28th. William Blair reissued an “ourperform” rating on shares of Cintas Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up from $136.00) on shares of Cintas Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of Cintas Corporation from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.70.

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) opened at 145.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.43 and its 200 day moving average is $128.67. Cintas Corporation has a 52 week low of $102.07 and a 52 week high of $145.62.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.18. Cintas Corporation had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post $5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,108,877.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total transaction of $267,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,018.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Corporation is a provider of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs, as well as a provider of related business services, including entrance mats, restroom cleaning services and supplies, carpet and tile cleaning services, first aid and safety services and fire protection products and services.

