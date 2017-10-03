Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 299.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after buying an additional 58,421 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 27,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 307,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,689,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,114,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 21st. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE TMO) opened at 191.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.55 and a 200 day moving average of $173.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a 12 month low of $139.07 and a 12 month high of $194.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc will post $9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.45%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Seth H. Hoogasian sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.80, for a total value of $736,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total value of $721,090.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,490.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,738 shares of company stock worth $9,302,112. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

