Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $2,779,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Palisade Asset Management LLC held its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Grisanti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 16.4% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $176,000.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Maria Black sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $67,289.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 3,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $390,256.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,816.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,657 shares of company stock worth $4,457,476.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) opened at 109.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.39. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $85.48 and a one year high of $121.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.13.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post $3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays PLC cut Automatic Data Processing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. William Blair downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.81.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

