Paddy Power Betfair Plc’s (PPB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reiterated their buy rating on shares of Paddy Power Betfair Plc (LON:PPB) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a £105 ($139.28) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PPB. Barclays PLC decreased their target price on Paddy Power Betfair Plc from £100 ($132.64) to GBX 9,550 ($126.67) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Paddy Power Betfair Plc in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a £100 ($132.64) price target on shares of Paddy Power Betfair Plc in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($106.11) price objective on shares of Paddy Power Betfair Plc in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a buy rating on shares of Paddy Power Betfair Plc in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,603.85 ($114.12).

Paddy Power Betfair Plc (LON PPB) opened at 7355.00 on Monday. Paddy Power Betfair Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 6,635.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 9,219.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,169.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,982.11. The stock’s market cap is GBX 6.18 billion.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of GBX 65 ($0.86) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

