Pacific Center for Financial Services Has $132,000 Stake in Allergan PLC. (AGN)

Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Allergan PLC. were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGN. Waldron LP purchased a new position in Allergan PLC. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Allergan PLC. by 20.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,545,000 after acquiring an additional 226,200 shares in the last quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. grew its position in Allergan PLC. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 31,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Allergan PLC. by 3.7% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan PLC. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allergan PLC. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $284.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allergan PLC. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allergan PLC. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.84.

Allergan PLC. (AGN) opened at 210.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.92. The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.15. Allergan PLC. has a 12-month low of $184.50 and a 12-month high of $256.80.

Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Allergan PLC. had a net margin of 79.17% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allergan PLC. will post $16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allergan PLC. declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, September 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Allergan PLC.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.95%.

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

