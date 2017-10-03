OxFORD Asset Management LLP Purchases 123,775 Shares of Quality Systems, Inc. (QSII)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP increased its position in Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:QSII) by 237.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,775 shares during the quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned 0.28% of Quality Systems worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Quality Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Quality Systems by 496.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Quality Systems by 79.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Quality Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Quality Systems by 9.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Quality Systems Inc. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QSII shares. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Quality Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Quality Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quality Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quality Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Quality Systems in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quality Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “OxFORD Asset Management LLP Purchases 123,775 Shares of Quality Systems, Inc. (QSII)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/oxford-asset-management-llp-purchases-123775-shares-of-quality-systems-inc-qsii.html.

Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:QSII) opened at 16.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. Quality Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Quality Systems had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Quality Systems, Inc. will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quality Systems news, Director Russell Pflueger sold 20,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $330,246.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quality Systems Company Profile

Quality Systems, Inc (QSI) primarily, through its NextGen Healthcare subsidiary, provides technology-based solutions and services to the ambulatory care market in the United States. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing software and services that automate certain aspects of practice management (PM) and electronic health records (EHR) for medical and dental practices.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:QSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Quality Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quality Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.