OxFORD Asset Management LLP Has $2.86 Million Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,908 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.16% of TTM Technologies worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,565,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,706,000 after purchasing an additional 75,016 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 112,199 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 11,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in TTM Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TTM Technologies Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/oxford-asset-management-llp-has-2-86-million-position-in-ttm-technologies-inc-ttmi.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $22.00 price target on TTM Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BidaskClub downgraded TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) opened at 15.41 on Tuesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post $1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenton K. Alder sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $142,260 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of printed circuit board (PCB) products and is focused on technologically advanced PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions (E-M Solutions). As of January 2, 2017, the Company operated a total of 25 specialized facilities in North America and China. The Company’s segments include PCB, E-M Solutions and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.