OxFORD Asset Management LLP Acquires 44,132 Shares of Pinnacle Foods, Inc. (PF)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Pinnacle Foods, Inc. (NYSE:PF) by 554.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,132 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Pinnacle Foods were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Foods by 10,669.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,246,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198,087 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 3,929.6% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,155 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 66.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,559,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,334,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,888,000 after purchasing an additional 640,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Foods in the first quarter valued at about $20,840,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Barkley sold 24,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $1,480,246.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark L. Schiller sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $1,032,673.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,567.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,912 shares of company stock worth $9,037,020. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle Foods, Inc. (NYSE PF) opened at 57.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average of $59.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.33. Pinnacle Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.36 and a 1-year high of $66.67.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $744.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.41 million. Pinnacle Foods had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Foods, Inc. will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Pinnacle Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Pinnacle Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.97%.

PF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

About Pinnacle Foods

Pinnacle Foods Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded food products in North America. The Company operates through four segments: Frozen segment, the Grocery segment, the Boulder segment and the Specialty segment. Its products are sold through supermarkets, grocery wholesalers and distributors, mass merchandisers, super centers, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and warehouse clubs in the United States and Canada, as well as in military channels and foodservice locations.

