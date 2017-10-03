Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Oritani Financial Corp. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Oritani Financial Corp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th.

Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) traded up 2.98% during trading on Monday, hitting $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 335,062 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.33. Oritani Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67.

In related news, EVP Thomas Guinan sold 25,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $406,863.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,132.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,492 shares of company stock worth $1,943,034. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Oritani Financial Corp. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oritani Financial Corp. by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oritani Financial Corp. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 658,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 14,414 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Oritani Financial Corp. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oritani Financial Corp. by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oritani Financial Corp. Company Profile

Oritani Financial Corp. is a holding company for Oritani Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of retail and commercial loan and deposit products. The Bank operates in the New Jersey Counties of Bergen, Hudson, Essex and Passaic. The Bank’s loan portfolio includes residential loans, residential commercial real estate loans, credit or grocery retail commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and construction and land loans.

