Orezone Gold Corp (ORG) Director Richard Peter Clark Buys 98,500 Shares of Stock

Orezone Gold Corp (TSE:ORG) Director Richard Peter Clark acquired 98,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$56,145.00.

Richard Peter Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 28th, Richard Peter Clark acquired 28,500 shares of Orezone Gold Corp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,245.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Richard Peter Clark acquired 17,000 shares of Orezone Gold Corp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,690.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Richard Peter Clark bought 66,500 shares of Orezone Gold Corp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,905.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Richard Peter Clark bought 156,500 shares of Orezone Gold Corp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,205.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Richard Peter Clark bought 923,750 shares of Orezone Gold Corp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$508,062.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/orezone-gold-corp-org-director-richard-peter-clark-buys-98500-shares-of-stock.html.

About Orezone Gold Corp

Orezone Gold Corporation is a Canada-based development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and development of gold properties in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The Company operates through the acquisition, exploration and potential development of precious metal properties segment. The Company has over two advanced-stage exploration gold projects in Burkina Faso: Bombore and Bondi.

