Orezone Gold Corp (ORE) Price Target Lowered to C$0.85 at BMO Capital Markets

Orezone Gold Corp (TSE:ORE) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a report issued on Monday morning.

In other Orezone Gold Corp news, Director Charles Fergus Hoblyn Oliver purchased 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,650.00. Also, Director Patrick Downey purchased 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$25,900.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 451,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,450.

About Orezone Gold Corp

Orezone Gold Corporation is a Canada-based development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and development of gold properties in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The Company operates through the acquisition, exploration and potential development of precious metal properties segment. The Company has over two advanced-stage exploration gold projects in Burkina Faso: Bombore and Bondi.

