Orbis World Ltd. Has $59,107,000 Stake in Newmont Mining Corporation (NEM)

Orbis World Ltd. maintained its position in shares of Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,824,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Newmont Mining Corporation accounts for about 20.8% of Orbis World Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Orbis World Ltd. owned 0.34% of Newmont Mining Corporation worth $59,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Affiliated Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining Corporation by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Affiliated Capital Corp. now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. WFG Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Newmont Mining Corporation by 83.5% during the first quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 3,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corporation by 43,144.4% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont Mining Corporation alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Newmont Mining Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Newmont Mining Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on Newmont Mining Corporation in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Newmont Mining Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Newmont Mining Corporation in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.96.

WARNING: “Orbis World Ltd. Has $59,107,000 Stake in Newmont Mining Corporation (NEM)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/orbis-world-ltd-has-59107000-stake-in-newmont-mining-corporation-nem.html.

In other news, EVP William N. Macgowan sold 2,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $73,436.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,443.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary J. Goldberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 334,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,920,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,457 shares of company stock worth $1,036,828. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) traded up 0.61% on Tuesday, hitting $38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 998,987 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89. The firm’s market capitalization is $20.32 billion. Newmont Mining Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.19 and a 12-month high of $39.63.

Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.20. Newmont Mining Corporation had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Newmont Mining Corporation’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Mining Corporation will post $1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Newmont Mining Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Newmont Mining Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.33%.

About Newmont Mining Corporation

Newmont Mining Corporation is a mining company, which is focused on the production of and exploration for gold and copper. The Company is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana and Suriname. The Company’s segments include North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Mining Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Mining Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.