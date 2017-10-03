Orbis Investment Management U.S. LLC Maintains Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)

Orbis Investment Management U.S. LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for about 5.6% of Orbis Investment Management U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Orbis Investment Management U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,290,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,413,066,000 after purchasing an additional 254,399 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,589,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $831,768,000 after purchasing an additional 600,229 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,598,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,179,000 after purchasing an additional 114,685 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,458,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,457,000 after purchasing an additional 110,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,191,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,111,000 after purchasing an additional 174,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/orbis-investment-management-u-s-llc-maintains-position-in-motorola-solutions-inc-msi.html.

In other news, EVP Bruce W. Brda sold 25,299 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.11, for a total value of $2,254,393.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,402.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eduardo F. Conrado sold 6,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $623,731.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,333.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) traded down 0.483% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.425. 224,506 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.528 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.04. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.24 and a 1-year high of $93.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post $5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.60%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. The Company operates through two segments: Products and Services. The Company’s Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories and software. The Products segment has two product lines: Devices and Systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.