Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Has $31.72 Million Holdings in Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,993,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,234 shares during the quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned 0.17% of Barrick Gold Corporation worth $31,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corporation by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corporation by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 479,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after buying an additional 47,502 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corporation by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corporation by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corporation by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABX. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Barrick Gold Corporation in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Gold Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Corporation in a report on Sunday, September 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.51.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE ABX) traded up 1.210% on Tuesday, reaching $16.305. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,383,535 shares. Barrick Gold Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.072 and a beta of -0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Barrick Gold Corporation had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Barrick Gold Corporation’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corporation will post $0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Barrick Gold Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.94%.

Barrick Gold Corporation Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is a gold mining company. The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development. The Company’s segments include Goldstrike, Cortez, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Veladero, Turquoise Ridge, Acacia Mining plc (Acacia), Pascua-Lama and Other Mines.

