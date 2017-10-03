Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 12,400 Shares of Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (BRCD)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCD) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Brocade Communications Systems were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRCD. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brocade Communications Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,720,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,692,000 after acquiring an additional 73,305 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brocade Communications Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,864,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,513,000 after acquiring an additional 50,507 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Brocade Communications Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 757,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brocade Communications Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 329,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Brocade Communications Systems in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ BRCD) traded up 1.41% on Tuesday, hitting $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 26,065,546 shares. Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.83 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47.

Brocade Communications Systems (NASDAQ:BRCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Brocade Communications Systems had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. will post $0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Brocade Communications Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.29%.

BRCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Brocade Communications Systems in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.75 price objective on shares of Brocade Communications Systems in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Brocade Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brocade Communications Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brocade Communications Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

About Brocade Communications Systems

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc (Brocade) is a supplier of networking hardware, software and services, including storage area networking (SAN) solutions and Internet protocol (IP) networking solutions for businesses and organizations of various types and sizes. The Company operates through three segments: SAN Products, IP Networking Products and Global Services.

