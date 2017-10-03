Optimum Investment Advisors Holds Stake in Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV)

Optimum Investment Advisors held its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Apollo Investment Corporation were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AINV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment Corporation by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Apollo Investment Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Apollo Investment Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Apollo Investment Corporation by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 31,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apollo Investment Corporation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ AINV) traded up 0.081% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.145. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,422 shares. Apollo Investment Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Apollo Investment Corporation had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Corporation will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Apollo Investment Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AINV shares. BidaskClub downgraded Apollo Investment Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Apollo Investment Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 31st. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Apollo Investment Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Apollo Investment Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Investment Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in various forms of debt investments, including secured and unsecured debt, loan investments and/or equity in private middle-market companies.

