ValuEngine lowered shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ OPNT) opened at 34.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $70.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of -0.94. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $51.90.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OPNT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/opiant-pharmaceuticals-inc-opnt-downgraded-by-valuengine-to-buy.html.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Lightlake Therapeutics, Inc, is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The Company has developed NARCAN (naloxone hydrochloride) Nasal Spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, which was conceived, licensed, developed and approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.