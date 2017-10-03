Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OPNT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.
Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ OPNT) opened at 34.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $70.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of -0.94. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $51.90.
About Opiant Pharmaceuticals
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Lightlake Therapeutics, Inc, is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The Company has developed NARCAN (naloxone hydrochloride) Nasal Spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, which was conceived, licensed, developed and approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
