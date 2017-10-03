Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $1.64 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (MTD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD) opened at 635.80 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $395.61 and a 52-week high of $640.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $609.31 and its 200 day moving average is $566.99.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $653.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 95.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post $17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $442,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William P. Donnelly sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $1,641,337.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,877.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,356 shares of company stock worth $16,150,829 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTD. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $594.33.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The Company operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations and Other. The Company manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics and food retailing applications.

