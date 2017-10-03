Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 12,423 Shares of Viacom Inc. (VIAB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,423 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Viacom were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viacom during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Viacom by 5.9% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Viacom by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Viacom by 9.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Viacom by 13.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Viacom Inc. (VIAB) opened at 27.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average of $35.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.57. Viacom Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $46.72.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Viacom Inc. will post $3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Viacom’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

VIAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Viacom in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Viacom in a report on Monday, September 25th. Cowen and Company cut their price target on Viacom from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viacom in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Viacom in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc offers global media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content. As of September 30, 2016, the Company offered its services for audiences in more than 180 countries.

