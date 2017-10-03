On Deck Capital, Inc. (ONDK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ONDK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s current price.

ONDK has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of On Deck Capital in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. On Deck Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.27.

Shares of On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) opened at 4.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47. The company’s market cap is $348.11 million. On Deck Capital has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $5.88.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.53 million. On Deck Capital had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. On Deck Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that On Deck Capital will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Andrea Gellert sold 25,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $116,179.14. Following the sale, the executive now owns 154,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in On Deck Capital by 81.2% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 5,777,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,116,000 after buying an additional 2,588,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 230,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,593,000 after buying an additional 220,242 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 318,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 90,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 814,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 78,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc offers an online platform for small business lending. The Company’s platform aggregates and analyzes data points from disparate data sources to assess the creditworthiness of small businesses. Small businesses apply for a term loan or line of credit on the Company’s Website, and using its OnDeck Score, the Company makes a funding decision and transfers the funds.

