On Deck Capital, Inc. (ONDK) Position Lowered by Ulysses Management LLC

Ulysses Management LLC decreased its position in shares of On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 55,592 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC owned 0.35% of On Deck Capital worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in On Deck Capital by 28.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in On Deck Capital by 7.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in On Deck Capital by 58.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in On Deck Capital by 13.4% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 33,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in On Deck Capital by 40.0% in the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 35,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) traded up 0.21% on Tuesday, hitting $4.77. 80,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. On Deck Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The company’s market cap is $348.84 million.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. On Deck Capital had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that On Deck Capital, Inc. will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Andrea Gellert sold 25,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $116,179.14. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 154,440 shares in the company, valued at $713,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of On Deck Capital in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.27.

On Deck Capital Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc offers an online platform for small business lending. The Company’s platform aggregates and analyzes data points from disparate data sources to assess the creditworthiness of small businesses. Small businesses apply for a term loan or line of credit on the Company’s Website, and using its OnDeck Score, the Company makes a funding decision and transfers the funds.

