On Assignment, Inc. (ASGN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of On Assignment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASGN) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in On Assignment were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of On Assignment by 13.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of On Assignment by 79.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of On Assignment by 137,720.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,902,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,553 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of On Assignment by 0.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of On Assignment by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,386,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,888,000 after acquiring an additional 334,094 shares during the last quarter.

ASGN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded On Assignment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded On Assignment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on On Assignment from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of On Assignment in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of On Assignment, Inc. (ASGN) opened at 54.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.77. On Assignment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $55.53.

On Assignment (NASDAQ:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $653.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.96 million. On Assignment had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 5.09%. On Assignment’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that On Assignment, Inc. will post $2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About On Assignment

On Assignment, Inc is a global provider of in-demand, skilled professionals in the technology, life sciences and creative sectors. The Company matches resumes with job descriptions to match people they know into positions they understand for temporary, contract-to-hire, and direct hire assignments. It operates through two segments.

