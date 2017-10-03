Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) – Equities research analysts at FIG Partners dropped their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Old Line Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday. FIG Partners analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Old Line Bancshares’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get Old Line Bancshares Inc. alerts:

OLBK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Line Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Old Line Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Old Line Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (OLBK)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/old-line-bancshares-inc-forecasted-to-post-q3-2017-earnings-of-0-43-per-share-olbk.html.

Shares of Old Line Bancshares (NASDAQ OLBK) opened at 28.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.72. Old Line Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $29.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLBK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Old Line Bancshares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Old Line Bancshares by 133.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 203,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 116,206 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Old Line Bancshares by 13.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Old Line Bancshares by 28.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 36,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Old Line Bancshares by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,110 shares in the last quarter. 41.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Deadrick purchased 1,800 shares of Old Line Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.22 per share, with a total value of $47,196.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,655.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James W. Cornelsen purchased 1,813 shares of Old Line Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $49,875.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,348.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,241 shares of company stock valued at $271,562. 25.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Old Line Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

About Old Line Bancshares

Old Line Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Old Line Bank (The Bank). The Bank is a chartered trust company engaged in commercial banking business, making various types of loans, investments and accepting deposits. The Bank markets its financial services to small to medium sized businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers and clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Line Bancshares Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Line Bancshares Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.