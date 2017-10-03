Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Continues to Hold Position in Goldcorp Inc. (GG)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd held its position in shares of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Goldcorp were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Goldcorp by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,612,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,931,000 after buying an additional 10,937,064 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 246.3% in the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,195,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,806,000 after buying an additional 5,828,676 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 91.2% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,717,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,363,000 after buying an additional 5,112,943 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldcorp in the second quarter valued at about $26,496,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldcorp in the second quarter valued at about $21,450,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldcorp Inc. (GG) traded up 0.53% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.20. 1,309,387 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71. Goldcorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of -0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 14.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Goldcorp in a report on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank set a $18.00 target price on Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Goldcorp in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.66.

Goldcorp Company Profile

Goldcorp Inc is a gold producer engaged in the operation, exploration, development and acquisition of precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Company is engaged in the sale of gold, silver, lead, zinc and copper. The Company’s segments include Red Lake Gold Mines Ontario Partnership (Red Lake), Goldcorp Canada Ltd./Goldcorp Inc (Porcupine), Musselwhite, Les Mines Opinaca Ltee (Eleonore), Minera Penasquito SA de C.V.

