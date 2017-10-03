Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) Holdings Reduced by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 5,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth $144,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 18.4% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OII shares. Cowen and Company set a $28.00 target price on Oceaneering International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Oceaneering International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on Oceaneering International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.70.

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) opened at 25.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.91. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.54 billion. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $32.12.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $515.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post ($0.04) EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Oceaneering International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.90%.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Paul B. Murphy, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $52,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $437,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc is an oilfield provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, with a focus on deepwater applications. The Company’s business segments are contained within two businesses: services and products provided to the oil and gas industry (Oilfield) and all other services and products (Advanced Technologies).

