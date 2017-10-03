Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,627,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,751 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.34% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation worth $157,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 54.8% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 14.7% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 15.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) traded down 0.491% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.795. The stock had a trading volume of 687,710 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.27. The stock has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.261 and a beta of 0.67. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $75.60.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Occidental Petroleum Corporation had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,369.23%.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.58 per share, with a total value of $615,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,213.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays PLC set a $38.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Occidental) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical (OxyChem), and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

