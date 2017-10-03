O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) vs. Its Peers Financial Review

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ: OIIM) is one of 24 public companies in the “Integrated Circuits” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare O2Micro International Limited to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for O2Micro International Limited and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score O2Micro International Limited 0 0 0 0 N/A O2Micro International Limited Competitors 88 452 953 66 2.64

As a group, “Integrated Circuits” companies have a potential upside of 7.84%. Given O2Micro International Limited’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe O2Micro International Limited has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares O2Micro International Limited and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O2Micro International Limited -2.59% 0.01% 0.01% O2Micro International Limited Competitors -7.49% -9.45% -2.97%

Risk & Volatility

O2Micro International Limited has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, O2Micro International Limited’s competitors have a beta of 0.81, suggesting that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.1% of O2Micro International Limited shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Integrated Circuits” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of O2Micro International Limited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Integrated Circuits” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares O2Micro International Limited and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio O2Micro International Limited $59.82 million -$3.45 million -24.69 O2Micro International Limited Competitors $619.18 million $157.36 million 17.48

O2Micro International Limited’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than O2Micro International Limited. O2Micro International Limited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

O2Micro International Limited competitors beat O2Micro International Limited on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About O2Micro International Limited

O2Micro International Limited designs, develops and markets power management components for the Computer, Consumer, Industrial, Automotive and Communications markets. The Company’s power management products include integrated circuits (ICs) for liquid crystal display (LCD) and light emitting diode (LED) lighting; control and monitoring of battery charging and discharging; direct current (DC)/DC and alternating current (AC)/DC conversion, and provide select and switch functionality between power sources. It offers a range of products, including desktop and notebook monitors, portable media players, digital cameras, battery management systems for power tools, electric bikes, low emission vehicles (LEV) applications, industrial personal computers (PCs), portable media devices, smart phones, personal digital assistants (PDAs), global positioning system (GPS) units for navigational assistance in vehicles and electric and hybrid vehicle (EV/HEV) battery management.

