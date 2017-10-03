NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reissued their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $185.00.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NVDA. Vetr upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.95 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered NVIDIA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a neutral rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.00.
Shares of NVIDIA (NVDA) opened at 179.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.80. The stock has a market cap of $107.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 1.28. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $63.70 and a 12-month high of $191.20.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.32. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post $3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 15.86%.
In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total value of $2,641,429.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,069 shares in the company, valued at $7,798,714.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Byron sold 409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $69,943.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,291,390.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 486,940 shares of company stock valued at $84,186,080. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $2,243,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.
About NVIDIA
Nvidia Corporation focuses on personal computer (PC) graphics, graphics processing unit (GPU) and also on artificial intelligence (AI). The Company’s operates through two segments: GPU and Tegra Processor. The Company’s GPU product brands are aimed at specialized markets, including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.
