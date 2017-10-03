Nuveen Pa Invt (NQP) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Pa Invt (NYSE:NQP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Pa Invt has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Pa Invt (NQP) traded down 0.22% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 31,866 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44. Nuveen Pa Invt has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $14.98.

Nuveen Pa Invt Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund, formerly Nuveen Pennsylvania Investment Quality Municipal Fund, is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and Pennsylvania personal income taxes.

