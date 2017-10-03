Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD alerts:

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) traded down 0.3766% on Tuesday, hitting $13.2001. 32,762 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $13.74.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NIQ)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/nuveen-intermediate-duration-qlty-mun-fd-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-04-niq.html.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a diversified portfolio of primarily investment grade quality municipal securities (approximately 80% of managed assets), the income from which is exempt from regular federal income tax.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.