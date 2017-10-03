Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NIQ)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) traded down 0.3766% on Tuesday, hitting $13.2001. 32,762 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $13.74.
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a diversified portfolio of primarily investment grade quality municipal securities (approximately 80% of managed assets), the income from which is exempt from regular federal income tax.
