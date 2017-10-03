Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Crdt Opptys Fd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NZF)

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Crdt Opptys Fd (NYSE:NZF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Crdt Opptys Fd has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Crdt Opptys Fd (NYSE NZF) traded up 0.07% on Tuesday, hitting $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,637 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Crdt Opptys Fd has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $15.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Crdt Opptys Fd stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Crdt Opptys Fd (NYSE:NZF) by 142.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company ‘s holdings in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Crdt Opptys Fd were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Crdt Opptys Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund, formerly Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities or certain the United States territories.

