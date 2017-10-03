Nuveen Conn Prm (NTC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Conn Prm (NYSE:NTC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
Nuveen Conn Prm has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Conn Prm (NTC) traded down 0.25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,487 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. Nuveen Conn Prm has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $13.91.
Nuveen Conn Prm Company Profile
Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund, formerly Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Municipal Fund, is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from both regular federal and designated state income taxes by investing in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities within a single state or certain the United States territories.
