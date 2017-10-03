NutriSystem Inc (NTRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NutriSystem Inc (NASDAQ:NTRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “NutriSystem is a leading provider of weight management products and services. They offer an at-home weight loss program based on portion-controlled, lower Glycemic Index prepared meals, weight loss plans, and private telephone and online support. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTRI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NutriSystem in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barrington Research raised NutriSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of NutriSystem in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital set a $73.00 target price on shares of NutriSystem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.11.

Shares of NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) opened at 56.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.10. NutriSystem has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $67.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.15.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $194.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.75 million. NutriSystem had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 7.60%. NutriSystem’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NutriSystem will post $1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Monahan sold 11,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $623,765.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,992.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn M. Zier sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.71, for a total transaction of $1,581,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,966,003.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,556 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,010 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NutriSystem by 114,552.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,554,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NutriSystem by 50.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,974,000 after buying an additional 823,221 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in NutriSystem by 73.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,794,000 after buying an additional 552,420 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NutriSystem by 74.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,243,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,088,000 after buying an additional 530,805 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in NutriSystem by 102.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 989,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,518,000 after buying an additional 500,907 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrisystem, Inc is a provider of weight management products and services, including nutritionally balanced weight loss programs, multi-day kits available at retail locations and digital tools to support weight loss. The Company’s program customers purchase monthly food packages containing four-week meal plan consisting supply of breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks and flex meal plan recipes, which they supplement with fresh fruits, vegetables and dairy.

