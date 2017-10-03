Numeric Investors LLC Sells 53,605 Shares of West Marine, Inc. (WMAR)

Numeric Investors LLC trimmed its position in West Marine, Inc. (NASDAQ:WMAR) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 53,605 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC owned 1.92% of West Marine worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in West Marine by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in West Marine by 2.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 34,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in West Marine by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in West Marine by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Marine by 1.0% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 99,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut West Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. B. Riley lowered West Marine to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.97 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Forward View raised West Marine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. West Marine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

Shares of West Marine, Inc. (NASDAQ WMAR) opened at 12.965 on Tuesday. West Marine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $13.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $327.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.028 and a beta of 1.31.

West Marine, Inc is a waterlife outfitter for cruisers, sailors, anglers and paddlesports enthusiasts. The Company offers a selection of core boating and water recreation products, primarily serving the needs of boat owners and professionals providing services to them. It services its customers through physical stores and two e-commerce Websites.

