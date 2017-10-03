Numeric Investors LLC Has $6.32 Million Position in Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

Numeric Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Numeric Investors LLC owned 1.86% of Sierra Bancorp worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,239,000 after purchasing an additional 29,524 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 143.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 758,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 446,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 44,242 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,165 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 64.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 388,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 152,200 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $26.50 to $27.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.15.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ BSRR) opened at 27.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $375.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.86. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $29.50.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Fields sold 2,465 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,125,416.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Fields sold 9,600 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $260,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 412,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,196,417.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,165 shares of company stock valued at $330,119 over the last ninety days. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered bank, which offers a range of retail and commercial banking services. The Bank’s products and services are related to the business of lending money and accepting deposits. Its customers have access to electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives around the country through the Pulse Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) network.

