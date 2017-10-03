Numeric Investors LLC Has $5.76 Million Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH)

Numeric Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 425.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 97,100 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC owned about 0.17% of Manhattan Associates worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MANH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,817,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,604,000 after buying an additional 49,315 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,540,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,235,000 after buying an additional 30,624 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 219.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,868,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,799,000 after buying an additional 1,284,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 22.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,774,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,288,000 after buying an additional 327,370 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,733,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,242,000 after buying an additional 107,800 shares during the period.

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) opened at 43.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average is $45.93. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $59.60.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.80 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post $1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc (Manhattan) is a developer and provider of supply chain commerce solutions. The Company operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia Pacific (APAC). It is engaged in developing, selling, deploying, servicing and maintaining software solutions designed to manage supply chains, inventory and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations.

