Nucor Corporation (NUE) Stake Increased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nucor Corporation were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor Corporation by 1,900.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,654,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,293,202,000 after purchasing an additional 20,571,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nucor Corporation by 17.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,254,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,508,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729,281 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nucor Corporation by 437.2% in the second quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,813,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,935 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nucor Corporation by 1,351.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,207,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor Corporation by 53.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,111,000 after purchasing an additional 877,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) opened at 56.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.54. Nucor Corporation has a one year low of $45.30 and a one year high of $68.00.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). Nucor Corporation had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post $3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

In other news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 14,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $898,999.97. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 361,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,772,333.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Sumoski sold 2,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $156,431.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,434 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,680.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,495. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Nucor Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nucor Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.50 price target on shares of Nucor Corporation in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.12.

About Nucor Corporation

Nucor Corporation (Nucor) manufactures steel and steel products. The Company produces direct reduced iron (DRI) for use in its steel mills. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products and raw materials. The steel mills segment produces and distributes sheet steel (hot-rolled, cold-rolled and galvanized), plate steel, structural steel (wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling and sheet piling) and bar steel (blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing bar, merchant bar, wire rod and special bar quality).

