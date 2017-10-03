Novartis AG (NVS) Position Held by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors continued to hold its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Novartis AG were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG by 2.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,693,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,199,000 after buying an additional 446,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Novartis AG by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,328,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,304,000 after buying an additional 508,435 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis AG by 6.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,505,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,050,000 after buying an additional 384,262 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Novartis AG by 0.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,241,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,537,000 after buying an additional 41,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis AG by 25.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,549,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,299,000 after buying an additional 717,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE NVS) traded up 0.14% on Tuesday, hitting $86.46. The company had a trading volume of 509,215 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.59 and a 200-day moving average of $81.17. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $66.93 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $202.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. Novartis AG had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post $4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis AG in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Novartis AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Cowen and Company set a $90.00 price target on Novartis AG and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis AG from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.12.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis acquired 266,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which provides healthcare solutions. The Company is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of a range of healthcare products led by pharmaceuticals. The Company’s segments include Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, Alcon and Corporate activities.

