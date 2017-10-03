Novae Group Plc (NVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Novae Group Plc (LON:NVA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a GBX 715 ($9.48) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Novae Group Plc in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 695.50 ($9.23).

Shares of Novae Group Plc (LON:NVA) opened at 714.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 706.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 641.56. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 452.68 million. Novae Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 490.32 and a 52-week high of GBX 850.00.

In related news, insider Reeken Patel purchased 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 703 ($9.32) per share, with a total value of £442.89 ($587.47).

About Novae Group Plc

Novae Group plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in a diversified property and casualty (re)insurance business. The Company operates in three segments: Property; Casualty, and Marine, Aviation & Political Risk (MAP). The Property segment comprises approximately 10 underwriting units.

