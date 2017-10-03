Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) opened at 30.46 on Monday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $842.37 million, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.88.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.48 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post $1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the first quarter worth $120,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter worth $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.85% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. provides metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The Company offers in-line Optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems, which are attached directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. Its metrology systems measure various film thickness and composition properties, as well as critical-dimension (CD) variables during various front-end and back-end of line steps in the semiconductor wafer fabrication process.

